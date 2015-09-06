Popular ice cream shop owner dies

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The owner of a popular ice cream parlor in Nestor has died.

Juan Andrade opened the Oasis Ice Cream Parlor in 1978. On Sunday, longtime customers visited the parlor to pay their respects to him.

His wife and kids plan to keep the shop open in his honor. Services for Mr. Andrade have been posted on Oasis' Facebook page.

Viewing/Rosary - Sunday, September 13, 7pm-9pm

Location: Glenn Abbey Mortuary 3838 Bonita Rd, Bonita, CA, 91902

Funeral - Monday September 14,

10:00 am St Charles Church 990 Saturn Blvd, San Diego, CA, 92154 preceding to burial grounds at Glenn Abbey

Reception/Celebration of Life: Following Burial

Location La Quinta De Guadalupe located directly behind St Charles Parish 938 18th St., San Diego, CA, 9215



https://www.facebook.com/334643974903/photos/a.10152263344354904.1073741826.334643974903/10153601663324904/?type=1&theater