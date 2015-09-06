Holiday crowds arrive at local beaches

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Lifeguards were on alert this holiday weekend as big crowds, high surf and strong rip currents hit San Diego beaches.

The ideal weather condition throughout the holiday weekend brought out nearly half a million people to San Diego beaches, keeping Lifeguards busy over the past three days.

Now, the sun has set and the huge crowds have receded from the beach, but don't expect relief from mother nature.

Over the course of the entire weekend, San Diego Lifeguards performed roughly 675 rescues, provided medical aid to almost 200 people, and helped prevent more than 8,000 possible water emergencies.

On Sunday alone, there were 238 rescues, according to Lt. Lerum.

"The swell is here for another few days. Particularly for the beaches in La Jolla, La Jolla Cove, Children's Pool. Those areas have experienced a larger volume of water rescue activity," said Lt. Lerum.

Labor Day weekend is the last weekend of the year in which San Diego Lifeguards will be at full staffing.

They are actively recruiting seasonal lifeguards for next year, and try outs will take place this coming week.

Click this link if you are interested in applying: http://www.sandiego.gov/lifeguards/

https://twitter.com/SDLifeguards/status/640566589532672000