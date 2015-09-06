Winners chosen for U.S. Sand Sculpting Challenge

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - These are not your average sand castles and sculptures.

Artists spent the day at the B Street Pier putting the final touches on their sand art masterpieces. Eleven world master sand sculptors and nine sand sculpting teams finished building their massive sand creations for the fourth annual U.S. Sand Sculpting Challenge and 3D Art Exposition.

Melineige Beauregard of Canada won the Sculptor's Choice and first place prizes for her work in "The Zone". Dipslays will remain open to the public throughout Monday.