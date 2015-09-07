El Cajon man missing for more than a week

EL CAJON (CNS) - The El Cajon Police Department said Monday that officers are looking for an El Cajon man who disappeared last week.



Elijah "Bear" Diaz, 20, was last seen at his home on Aug. 29. Diaz's family told authorities that he wore white athletic shorts and a gray sleeveless shirt when they last saw him.



The man is reportedly a diabetic and had a serious foot injury. He missed several doctor's appointments and did not have the proper medication.



Diaz is about 5-feet-10 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.



Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the El Cajon Police Department at (619) 579-3311.