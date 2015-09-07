Four displaced after house fire in Emerald Hills - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Four displaced after house fire in Emerald Hills

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Four people are without a home Monday morning after a fire broke out at their house in Emerald Hills. 

The fire was reported around 8:00 p.m. Sunday night in the 5000 block of McHugh Street. All four people inside the home were able to get out and no one was hurt. 

Neighboring homes were evacuated as a precaution while crews knocked down the fire. Fire investigators say it appears the fire started in a back bedroom. 

