Coronado Playhouse builds a playhouse this Labor Day

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - While many people are enjoying Labor Day off, the cast and crew of Thoroughly Modern Millie are putting some elbow grease into a big project in partnership with Habitat for Humanity.

Thoroughly Modern Millie tells the story of young Millie Dillmount from Kansas who travels to New York City on her way to a new career. The six time Tony Award-winning musical is written by Richard Morris with songs by Jeanine Tesorsi and lyrics by Dick Scalan. The musical is based on the 1967 film of the same name. Thoroughly Modern Millie will be running September 11- October 18, 2015 at Coronado Playhouse.

During the musical’s six-week run at Coronado Playhouse, the Community’s Theatre is raising money and awareness for San Diego Habitat for Humanity. Along with collecting donations, the cast and crew of Thoroughly Modern Millie will raffle a large scale playhouse they constructed to benefit Habitat for Humanity’s mission of providing homes for low income families.

Visit www.sdhfh.org/ to learn more about how you can help support the many programs, including the construction of new homes and home repairs, for those in need.

For more information and to purchase tickets please contact the box office at:

619-435-4856 or go to our website, www.coronadoplayhouse.com.

DATES: September 11, 2015– October 18, 2015

TIMES: Thursdays - Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., Sundays 2:00 p.m.

TICKETS: $20-$27

Active Duty Military, Student and Senior discounts. Excellent group rates are available.