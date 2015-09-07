Labor rally held outside Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Approximately 1,600 union members are expected to join government officials in a giant Labor Day rally at Petco Park on Monday.



California Assembly Speaker Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, Rep. Juan Vargas, D-Imperial County, Assembly members Marty Block, Lorena Gonzalez and Shirley Weber, and City Councilman Todd Gloria are slated to attend the rally, along with leaders from the San Diego and Imperial Counties Labor Council.



The rally, which precedes the Padres' 1:10 p.m. baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, begins at 11:30 a.m. in the stadium parking lot at 12th and Imperial Avenue.