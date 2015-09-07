Veteran kicker Nick Novak cut by Chargers

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran kicker Nick Novak was released by the San Diego Chargers on Saturday.

Novak, the second-most accurate kicker in franchise history, was among the moves as the Chargers had to get to the NFL's 53-man roster limit.

Novak lost out in a spirited competition with undrafted rookie Josh Lambo.

Last season, Novak made 22 of 26 field-goal attempts (84.6 percent). And the previous season, he set a team mark by converting 91.9 percent (34 of 37).

