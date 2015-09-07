Suspicious fires destroy cars in Barrio Logan

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Arson investigators are looking into a series of suspicious fires in Barrio Logan.

At least five fires were reported just after 2:30 a.m. The first was a car fire in the area of Commercial Street and Imperial Avenue. Minutes later, fires broke out on Beardsley Street and another on Imperial Avenue.

Two other fires torched a car and burned vegetation on Commercial and Harrison Avenue. In all, four vehicles, a shopping cart and a fence were damaged or destroyed.

If you have any information about these fires, please call San Diego Police.