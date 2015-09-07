CHP releases holiday DUI stats for SD County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The California Highway Patrol made one fewer DUI arrest over the Labor Day weekend in San Diego County than it did last year, despite an uptick in the number of arrests made statewide over the holiday weekend.



From 6 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday, 71 DUI arrests were made in San Diego County, down from 72 last year. There were two collision-related fatalities reported over the weekend in the county, whereas last year there were no local highway fatalities over the holiday weekend.



Statewide there were 1,094 DUI arrests made, up from 1,043 in 2014. Fatalities over the weekend were down across the state from 23 last year to 17 this Labor Day weekend. Two motorcyclists, one pedestrian and one bicyclist were killed in vehicle accidents over the weekend.



Of those fatally killed in accidents over the weekend, seven were not wearing seat belts, according to the CHP.