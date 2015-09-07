Lowest Labor Day gas prices since 2010

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County was at its lowest amount for a Labor Day since 2010 today, $3.41.

The average price has dropped for 24 consecutive days and 50 of the past 53, including three-tenths of a cent today, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 8-cents less than one week ago, 42-cents lower than one month ago and 41-cents below what it was one year ago.

The Labor Day price was $3.82 in 2014; $3.85 in 2013; a Labor Day record of $4.15 in 2012 -- which analysts attributed to the Aug. 6, 2012 fire at the Chevron refinery in Richmond, which reduced its refining capacity and the gasoline supply -- $3.96 in 2011, which then was a record, and $3.00 in 2010.