Olive Garden delivers meals to first responders

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Olive Garden restaurants nationwide marked Labor Day by delivering meals to firefighters and police officers.

In North County, the Carlsbad restaurant served firefighters in Carlsbad and San Marcos.

Olive Garden delivered lasagna, salad, breadsticks, raspberry lemonade, and tiramisu for dessert.

The Olive Garden employees said it's a great way to say thank you to the people who help keep communities safe.

"We put our sign up sheets probably a month in advance and it fills up very quickly. our teams loves to be able to have that feeling of giving back to the people that help and serve us every day of the year," said Albert Allison, Olive Garden's Culinary Manager.

This is the 14th year Olive Garden has delivered meals to first responders on Labor Day.