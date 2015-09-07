The Pet Whisperers - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

The Pet Whisperers

Posted: Updated:

OCEANSIDE (CBS 8) - Usually, doggie daycare involves a few meals and maybe some outdoor exercise, but one North County company is taking pet-sitting to the extreme. 

From dips in the pool to kayak around the harbor, they are giving local pooches an experience when they are away from their owners. 

In the video above, CBS News 8's Jeff Zevely has more on The Pet Whisperers.

