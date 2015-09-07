Suspicious device hoax prompts evacuations in Mission Hills

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - On Monday night, a suspicious device hoax prompted evacuations in Mission Hills. Officers investigated the suspicious device found in the road on Presidio Drive in the Mission Hills area, according to San Diego police.

According to authorities, who ever placed the device there, did it intentionally.

Four to five homes in the area were evacuated, according to San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros. Residents were allowed back into their homes late Monday night, after authorities investigated for nearly three hours.

Kristie Diamond's neighbor lives across the street from where the gas can was placed and worried what would have happened had a driver hit the device head on.

"It appeared to be sitting on a tripod with legs or a post about three feet high. [It] Looked like a cylinder," said Mike Pynor, a resident of the area.

The San Diego Fire Department's Metro Arson Strike Team and bomb squad were also called to the scene to deploy a robot.

"It was a folding chair with a gas canister on it. It has some cables and electronic stuff attached to it," said Lt. Dan Smyth.

According to authorities, a resident noticed a can with cables and wires sitting on a lawn chair, and proceeded to notify authorities. The call came in around 7:45 p.m., on Monday.

Police said the robot found the device was not explosive.

The case is still under investigation.

