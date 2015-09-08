Water main break shuts down Point Loma-area intersection - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Water main break shuts down Point Loma-area intersection

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A water main break in the Point Loma area prompted authorities to close a stretch of busy Nimitz Boulevard Tuesday morning.

Flooding from the rupture at the intersection of Nimitz and Famosa boulevards was reported around 4:15 a.m., according to San Diego police.

Southbound Nimitz Boulevard was shut down at West Point Loma Boulevard, police said.

It was not immediately clear how long the closure would last.

[This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.]

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.