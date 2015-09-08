Water main break shuts down Point Loma-area intersection

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A water main break in the Point Loma area prompted authorities to close a stretch of busy Nimitz Boulevard Tuesday morning.

Flooding from the rupture at the intersection of Nimitz and Famosa boulevards was reported around 4:15 a.m., according to San Diego police.

Southbound Nimitz Boulevard was shut down at West Point Loma Boulevard, police said.

It was not immediately clear how long the closure would last.

