'Marmaduke' comic strip creator Anderson dies at age 91

MONTGOMERY, Texas (AP) - Brad Anderson, creator of the "Marmaduke" cartoon strip that for more than 60 years featured the antics of a lovable Great Dane, has died.

A statement Tuesday from Universal Uclick, which syndicated the comic strip, says Anderson died Aug. 30. He was 91.

Universal Uclick spokeswoman Julie Halper didn't immediately provide additional details on the death of Anderson, who lived in Montgomery, Texas, near Houston.

Anderson was born in Jamestown, New York, in 1924. The Universal Uclick website says Anderson's interest in cartooning dated to his childhood, when he drew popular cartoon characters to amuse himself.

He graduated from Syracuse University and did freelance work for magazines before creating "Marmaduke" in 1954.

Anderson's son, Paul, assisted him in later years on the popular comic strip.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press.