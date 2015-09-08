Fleet Week celebrates the military's men and women

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Year after year, we get the chance to thank the men and women of the military with events wrapped into one big celebration. It's called Fleet Week.

Fleet Week San Diego honors and celebrates the men and women of the military through public events that entertain and alliances that thank and support these heroes.

The Fleet Week Coronado Speed Festival is Fleet Week San Diego’s marquee event. The event features fast-paced, thrilling auto racing and exhibitions for car enthusiasts of all ages at one of the most distinctive race track locations — Naval Air Station North Island, the birthplace of Naval Aviation.

The big event kicks off Tuesday night with a reception at Anthony's Star of the Sea.

