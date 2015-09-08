Wrong way driver leads police on chase downtown

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A chase through downtown streets leads to a crash, after the suspect runs from police Tuesday.

It started around 3:00 a.m., when San Diego police got a call about a wrong way driver on 7th Avenue. They tried to pull him over, but the suspect took off, police said.

The chase went up E Street, then onto 11th Avenue. The driver ended up crashing into a street light, knocking it into a building.

The chase lasted another block before the suspect jumped out of his car and ran.

He was caught about a block and a half away, police said.

Police say the unidentified man had a warrant and drugs were found in the car.

He was hospitalized with injuries from the crash.