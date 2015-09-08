Jury selection in Brittany Killgore murder trial

VISTA (CNS) - Jury selection resumed Tuesday for the trial of three people accused in the torture-murder of a 22-year-old Fallbrook woman -- the estranged wife of a U.S. Marine -- who investigators said was the victim of a sex and bondage game that turned deadly.

Opening statements are expected next week in the trial of Louis Ray Perez, 49, Dorothy Maraglino, 40, and Jessica Lynn Lopez, 28, who are charged in the 2012 death of Brittany Killgore.

The victim was strangled at a home in Fallbrook where the defendants allegedly practiced bondage and sadomasochism.

Investigators allege Killgore had just filed for divorce from her Marine husband -- who was deployed to Afghanistan -- when she was lured to a meeting with Perez, then abducted and killed after being forced to participate in the defendants' sadomasochistic sex ring.

Killgore was last seen alive four days before her nude and mutilated body was found near Lake Skinner in Riverside County.

The defendants face life in prison without parole if convicted.