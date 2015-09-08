SWAT standoff ends in Nestor with suspect's arrest

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A domestic violence suspect holed up in a Nestor-area home along with his children Tuesday when police arrived to question him, prompting a SWAT standoff that ended with his arrest nearly seven hours later.

San Diego police received a 911 call about 8 a.m. from a person who reported that a man had locked his wife out of their house in the 2800 block of

Arbodar Road and remained inside with several minors, SDPD spokesman Humberto Hernandez said.

When patrol personnel arrived, the man refused to exit the residence to speak with them. After about three hours of trying in vain to persuade him to

surrender, police called in a special weapons and tactics squad to take up positions in the area and prepare to forcibly enter the home if necessary,

Hernandez said.

Crisis negotiators tried to talk the suspect out of the residence through the late morning and early afternoon, Hernandez said. Just after 3 p.m., officers took the man into custody.

The suspect's name and details on the circumstances of the arrest were not immediately available, but there were no reports of injuries to the man or

the children.

Traffic lanes in the area were blocked to through traffic throughout the standoff.