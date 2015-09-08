The Who postpones North American tour after Daltry contracts virus

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Who's North American tour-opening concert in San Diego next week was postponed because singer Roger Daltrey contracted a virus, the band announced Tuesday.



The Who had been set to perform Monday at the Valley View Casino Center. Organizers urged fans to hold onto their tickets because the show will be rescheduled.



The group also will set new dates for shows that had been scheduled in Los Angeles, Anaheim and Las Vegas.



"The Who Hits 50" tour will now start Sept. 24 in Portland and is set to run through Dec. 13 in Oakland.