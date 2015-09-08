CHP releases holiday weekend DUI report - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two people were killed and 79 DUI suspects were arrested on San Diego-area roads over the long Labor Day weekend, the California Highway Patrol reported Tuesday. 
   
One of those who died was a pedestrian hit by a suspected drunken driver's car about a block away from a sobriety checkpoint in Imperial Beach, according to sheriff's officials. The other was a motorcyclist who crashed on state Route 163 in Balboa Park.
   
Statewide, 32 people lost their lives to road accidents over the 78-hour period between 6 p.m. Friday and 11:59 p.m. Monday and 1,226 people were arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, the CHP reported.

