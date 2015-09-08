Fire breaks out in Fullerton oil-drilling district

FULLERTON (CNS) - Amid dangerously high temperatures, a brush fire erupted Tuesday in an oil-drilling district on the border of Fullerton and La Habra, spreading through dry vegetation and advancing toward some neighborhoods.



Fullerton Deputy Fire Chief Julie Kunze said some residents of the area have been evacuated, although it was unclear how many homes and residents were affected.



The blaze broke out about 4:15 p.m. along Idaho Street about a half-mile south of Imperial Highway, near Risner Way. Orange County and Los Angeles County fire crews were dispatched to the scene, along with Fullerton crews. The Los Angeles Fire Department also responded.



The blaze was burning along both sides of Idaho Street, in a small section of hills surrounded on four sides by housing tracts.



There were no immediate reports of injuries.