Oceanside boat fire sends two to the hospital

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A boat fire at Oceanside Harbor sent two people to a hospital with non-life-threatening burn injuries Tuesday.

The blaze erupted in the engine compartment of a docked vessel at the marina in the 1300 block of North Harbor Drive about 3 p.m., according to fire department officials.

Firefighters doused the flames with help from a police boat crew, Battalion Chief Felipe Rodriguez said.

Two men who had been on the moored motorboat when the fire started were airlifted to UCSD Medical Center for treatment of moderately serious burn injuries.

A firefighter was treated at the scene for a minor injury, Rodriguez said.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.