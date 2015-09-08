Controversy over where the mayor of Carson lives

CARSON (CBS 8) - Controversy has arose around the Mayor of the City of Carson, the potential new home of the San Diego Chargers.

However, the controversy doesn't involve football. It's about where Mayor Albert Robles lives.

Robles' wife and children live in Los Angeles, but he claims to live in a house in Carson with his parents, helping to care for his ailing father. Allegations were raised by his rival, city clerk and former mayor Jim Dead, but neighbors confirm the Carson house is where the mayor lives.

Mayor Robles told the LA Times that he and his wife have a non-traditional marriage. He went on further to say he will address the issue in a news conference on Thursday.