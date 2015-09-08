Padres honor local little league teams - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Padres honor local little league teams

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Padres took time out before Tuesday night's game to honor some local youth baseball and softball teams. 

The nine local teams are being recognized for excelling in the 2015 season. On Tuesday, members of the Sweetwater Valley Little League all-stars, the Chula Vista South Pony 13 all-stars and the Scripps Ranch 12 and Under all-stars are getting special treatment. 

They were given customized Padres jersey's and watched the batting practice from the field. They then got the chance to meet some of the players. 

