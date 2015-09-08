FBI searching for man who robbed Escondido bank

ESCONDIDO (CBS 8) - The FBI is asking for the public's help identifying a man who robbed a bank inside an Escondido grocery store.

The man went into an Albertsons on East Valley Parkway last Friday and approached a teller at the U.S. Bank.

The suspect gave the teller a demand note and claimed to have a gun concealed in his pocket.

The suspect is described to be in his 30's, about five-foot-six, weighing about 180-pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-580-8477.