FBI searching for man who robbed Escondido bank

ESCONDIDO (CBS 8) - The FBI is asking for the public's help identifying a man who robbed a bank inside an Escondido grocery store. 

The man went into an Albertsons on East Valley Parkway last Friday and approached a teller at the U.S. Bank. 

The suspect gave the teller a demand note and claimed to have a gun concealed in his pocket. 

The suspect is described to be in his 30's, about five-foot-six, weighing about 180-pounds. 

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-580-8477. 

