Child sex and molestation charges added to Solana Beach man

VISTA (CNS) - Child sex and molestation counts were added Tuesday against a Solana Beach man previously charged with child pornography and also facing similar accusations in San Bernardino County.

Sean Patrick O'Farrell, 40, pleaded not guilty last month in Vista Superior Court to possession of child pornography and was ordered held on $250,000 bail. Prosecutors added five charges today, including felony counts of contact with a minor to commit a sex offense and attending a sex meeting with a minor and misdemeanor child molest.

The defendant had posted bail to get out of jail in San Bernardino County days before he was re-arrested Aug. 26. A search of the home he shares with his mother turned up DVDs containing pornography featuring young boys, according to San Diego County sheriff's officials.

O'Farrell is accused in the San Bernardino County case of approaching a 15-year-old boy at a library in Rancho Cucamonga and offering him money for sex.

Authorities believe he has committed similar crimes at libraries in San Diego County, including in his coastal hometown.

Deputy District Attorney Jeffrey Dort declined to discuss the San Diego case.

O'Farrell faces a Sept. 25 readiness conference and Oct. 29 preliminary hearing.