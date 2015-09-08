What's Going Around Report - September 8, 2015 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

What's Going Around Report - September 8, 2015

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Changing temperatures often trigger allergy symptoms for some people, and for those with asthma, the results can be serious. 

Watch the video above for this week's What's Going Around Report. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.