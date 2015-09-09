Chase suspect arrested after crashing into house

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A man is in custody Wednesday, after leading police on a brief chase in Lincoln Acres.

According to California Highway Patrol, an officer attempted a stop a reckless driver, on Interstate 805 at Sweetwater, but the suspect fled.

The pursuit only lasted five minutes and it came to an end, after the suspect jumped out of the car and ran around to the back of a house.

The suspect drove through a fence, and hit the front door of a house.

Police pursued the suspect on foot, then tased the suspect and took him into custody.

During the struggle the Officer sustained a possible broken finger.

The suspect was not seriously injured in the crash or fight.

The suspect is facing reckless driving, felony evading, hit-and-run on the house, and will be evaluated for DUI of drugs.