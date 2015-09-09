Del Mar City Council takes up short-term rentals

DEL MAR (CBS 8) - Over the past decade, short-term vacation rentals have increased in Del Mar, and residents say plenty of problems have gone up with them.

On Tuesday, Del Mar residents were able to voice their concerns at a Del Mar City Council meeting.

Now, the Del Mar City Council is considering regulations for short-term vacation rentals.

Homeowners, realtors and property managers all voiced their support of short-term vacation rentals in Del Mar.

"Placing a ban on rentals would significantly impact many homeowners in town. People would have sell their homes. Big, big problems," said Kimberly Jackson, who supports short-term vacation rentals.

With a boom in online home sharing, the Del Mar City Council is considering regulating short-term rentals.

City staff reports about 143 homes are advertised on Airbnb and VRBO, from cute cottages to luxury ocean-view homes in Del Mar.

"It has completely changed the vibe of the community. It's a three-bedroom hotel next to my home," said Scott Ranner, who opposes short-term vacation rentals.

Those who live next to a short-term rental said some of the weekenders are partying, blasting music and talking way too loud, too late.

"I live in the heart of this mess. Parking noise, whatever, I'm in the heart," said Toni, who also opposes short-term vacation rentals.

Del Mar is only exploring the idea of regulating vacation homes, and considering what other cities are doing like requiring at least a 30-day stay.

"We are here for common sense regulation. we want our communities to be safe," said Rory Revier, business owner who supports vacation rentals

The Coastal Commission has recommended blocking any city banning vacation rentals along the shore. San Diego is still working on an ordinance.

Carlsbad, Encinitas, Imperial Beach recently passed regulations.