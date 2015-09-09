9 people displaced after fire destroys homes

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Firefighters say it was a chaotic scene, after a fire erupted in a home in City Heights Wednesday.

Flames tore through the front of a house and a backyard swimming pool that was littered with debris at the 2500 block of Violet Street in Azalea Park.

Firefighters say nine people are left homeless. Crews had to go into search and rescue mode because they say people were living in the attics and possibly in the basements. The property had two connected homes and a motor home.

"There were a lot of nooks and crannies with people living in odd places underneath the structure, and in the rafters. They had to cover every single part of the house before we could call it an all clear," Chief David Picone, San Diego Fire Rescue said.

When Firefighters arrived they were met by a wall of heavy smoke and fire coming from the front of the property. Investigators believe this is where the fire may have initially started.

Flames quickly spread into the main house, a connecting home and also damaged a motor home. Fire crews rescued several occupants that were trapped inside the home.

At this time, it is still unknown if the occupants were permanent residents. One person was overcome by smoke, but refused to be taken to the hospital. Firefighters say everyone is expected to be in good condition.

Investigators haven't indicated if the smoke detectors were working, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Damages are estimated to be over $300,000.