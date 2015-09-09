Parents demand answers after school gun scare - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Parents demand answers after school gun scare

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Angry parents demand answers, after a man with an assault rifle is spotted at an elementary school.

Escondido police say the man had stolen the weapon from an apartment last week, and made his getaway by riding a bike through Oak Hill Elementary school.

It turns out, administrators didn't call police right away.

CBS News 8's Richard Allyn explains the changes the district is promising after the incident.

