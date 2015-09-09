SDG&E urges customers to reduce use

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Gas & Electric will keep its incentive program for reduced power use in effect again Thursday as a punishing heat wave continues, accompanied by high humidity.

The utility said that while it has enough resources to meet the expected demand, residential customers can ease the strain on the electric grid by reducing power consumption between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

https://twitter.com/SDGE/status/641763091680763904

The National Weather Service forecasts high temperatures in the upper 80s along the coast tomorrow, with the mercury climbing into the high 90s inland, and approaching triple digits in the foothills. There's a 20 percent chance that a thunderstorm will roll off the mountains and toward the coast.

To cut back on energy use, the utility suggests using a ceiling or portable fan instead of air conditioning; raising thermostats by four to six degrees; running major appliances before 11 a.m. or after 6 p.m.; unplugging chargers and power strips; and turning off pool pumps between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Those enrolled in the Reduce Your Use program are eligible to earn a bill credit of 75 cents per kilowatt hour saved or $1.25 credit. Customers can go to the company's website at www.sdge.com to sign up for the program, and obtain further details about it.

https://twitter.com/SDGE/status/641386100498538496