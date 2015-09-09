SDPD reports on body cameras effectiveness - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SDPD reports on body cameras effectiveness

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego police reports Wednesday on how useful police body cameras have been over the past year.

San Diego police have been wearing the cameras since June of 2014.

Chief Shelly Zimmerman talked about how effective the cameras have been on use-of-force issues and citizen complaints.

The department implemented the cameras following a string of officer misconduct cases.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.