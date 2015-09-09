3 children dead with stab wounds in car in South Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three children have been found dead inside a car parked outside an elementary school in South Los Angeles, while a man found with them is in critical condition.
Los Angeles Police Officer Aareon Jefferson says the children had stab wounds but it was too early to determine whether that was what caused their deaths. He couldn't say whether the department was looking for a suspect.
Officer Jack Richter says the three children were declared dead at the scene while a man found with them was taken to a nearby hospital, also with stab wounds. His relationship to the children wasn't immediately clear.
Police say a passer-by reported finding the people in the car Wednesday morning.
San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins will make history Wednesday when she becomes the first woman and first lesbian to hold the California Senate's top job.
A 16-year-old boy was allegedly drunk when he crashed his car into a stopped vehicle, pinning a motorist between two bumpers, police said Sunday.
San Diego and other areas of Southern California may get significant rain this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Two people were killed in head-on crash, as the driver of a stolen car sped away from deputies and veered into oncoming traffic near Pauma Valley Sunday.
A man was shot and killed by police at an officer- involved shooting in Escondido, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday.
A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
neighborhood of San Diego.
A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.
SANDAG began removing call boxes along urban highways throughout the San Diego region this month and will continue to do so through June, reflecting a decrease in call volume due to the increase in cell phone ownership.
Authorities today announced that police have arrested a suspect in connection with Friday's sexual assault on the campus of San Diego Mesa College. The name of the suspect was not immediately released.