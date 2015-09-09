3 children dead with stab wounds in car in South Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three children have been found dead inside a car parked outside an elementary school in South Los Angeles, while a man found with them is in critical condition.

Los Angeles Police Officer Aareon Jefferson says the children had stab wounds but it was too early to determine whether that was what caused their deaths. He couldn't say whether the department was looking for a suspect.

Officer Jack Richter says the three children were declared dead at the scene while a man found with them was taken to a nearby hospital, also with stab wounds. His relationship to the children wasn't immediately clear.

Police say a passer-by reported finding the people in the car Wednesday morning.

