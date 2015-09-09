Fitness Festival encourages kids to get active - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fitness Festival encourages kids to get active

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Local fitness studios join forces to host a unique event centered on fitness and family.

The Dailey Method San Diego along with The Dailey Methods of Rancho Bernardo, Poway and Carlsbad combine fitness, family and fundraising at the Dailey Fest on Sunday, September 13.

The event is benefiting Heartlight San Diego, a non-profit organization that provides after school fitness programming for youth. Everyone, whether a pilates pro or fitness newbie, is invited to celebrate a family-friendly morning of health and wellness from 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Embarcadero Marina Park.

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs, in the above video, reports from Rancho Bernardo to help us loosen up before the big day.

To purchase tickets or for more information on the Dailey Fest and The Dailey Method San Diego, click here.

