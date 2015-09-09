Deputies seek two armed suspects in Lemon Grove home invasion

LEMON GROVE (CNS) - Two thieves burst into an East County man's home Wednesday and robbed him at gunpoint, authorities reported.



The bandits, who appeared to be in their early 20s, confronted the victim at the residence in the 7400 block of Beryl Street in Lemon Grove shortly before 10:30 a.m., according to sheriff's Lt. Robert Smith.



The intruders demanded cash as one of them held a pistol to the man's head, he said. After the resident handed over an undisclosed amount of money, the pair left the home and fled in an unknown direction.



"It looks like (the holdup) was really quick," the lieutenant said.



Deputies searched the area for the thieves through the late morning on the ground and aboard a sheriff's helicopter.



The victim, who was uninjured, described the robbers as slim black men, one about 5-foot-5 and the other roughly 5-foot-7. One was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, Smith said.