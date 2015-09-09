"Ricochet" the surf dog raises awareness for SMA - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

"Ricochet" the surf dog raises awareness for SMA

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Ricochet, the famous surfing dog, got on his board Wednesday morning to help make a local boy's dream come true. 

Ricochet surfed the swells alongside local kids to raise money and awareness for spinal muscular atrophy or SMA. 

CBS News 8's Steve Price reports from La Jolla shores beach in this video story. 

