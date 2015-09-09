Garth Brooks returns to San Diego after 19 years

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Country singer Garth Brooks announced Wednesday that he will perform in San Diego for the first time in 19 years this fall.

Brooks, who's touring with wife Trisha Yearwood, will perform two concerts on Nov. 6-7 at the Valley View Casino Center.

Brooks resumed touring last year after a 13-year hiatus. He last performed in San Diego in June 1996.

Tickets, which will cost $74.98 total, go on sale Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. at www.axs.com/garth or by calling (855) 411-4849. It's suggested that fans create an axs.com account ahead of time.