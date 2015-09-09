Oso: Very friendly and loving

Breed: Tibetan Terrier/Polish Lowland Sheepdog mix

Gender: Male

Age: 5 years old

ID #: 187208

Adoption Fee: $95

Oso, a 5-year-old Tibetan Terrier and Polish Lowland Sheepdog mix, is looking for a loving home to call his own. After he was transferred from a shelter in Las Vegas, Oso has been such a delight and has melted the hearts of everyone who comes to visit him. He can be a bit shy at first, but once he warms up, he loves to give gentle kisses while being pet.



Oso is very friendly and plays well with other dogs. He would likely do well with another sweet, mellow dog to play with and go on walks with, but would also do well as the center of attention in his new home where he can be endlessly pampered and loved. Oso is such an easy-going, affectionate boy, he’s sure to make the best companion.



His adoption fee includes his neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, 30 days of complimentary medical insurance from Trupanion Insurance, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, and a license if residing in Oceanside, Vista, Escondido, San Marcos or Poway!



San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012



Adoptions

Monday - Friday

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Saturday - Sunday

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.