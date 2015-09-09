Oso: Very friendly and loving - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Oso: Very friendly and loving

Posted: Updated:

Breed: Tibetan Terrier/Polish Lowland Sheepdog mix
Gender: Male
Age: 5 years old
ID #: 187208
Adoption Fee: $95

Oso, a 5-year-old Tibetan Terrier and Polish Lowland Sheepdog mix, is looking for a loving home to call his own. After he was transferred from a shelter in Las Vegas, Oso has been such a delight and has melted the hearts of everyone who comes to visit him. He can be a bit shy at first, but once he warms up, he loves to give gentle kisses while being pet.

Oso is very friendly and plays well with other dogs. He would likely do well with another sweet, mellow dog to play with and go on walks with, but would also do well as the center of attention in his new home where he can be endlessly pampered and loved. Oso is such an easy-going, affectionate boy, he’s sure to make the best companion.

His adoption fee includes his neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, 30 days of complimentary medical insurance from Trupanion Insurance, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, and a license if residing in Oceanside, Vista, Escondido, San Marcos or Poway!

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
(619) 299-7012

Adoptions
Monday - Friday
11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

