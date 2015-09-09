4-year-old Jeremiah in need of a forever home

He's a two-year-old boy who has been showered with love by his foster family since he was an infant. But they are more like grandparents to Jeremiah, who is now in need of a forever family.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A four-year-old boy with special needs, is waiting, once again for a forever family.

The local couple that lovingly stepped up to be Jeremiah's legal guardians a couple of years ago, are facing some health challenges, and can no longer care for him. Now Jeremiah is living in a temporary foster home.

It's been two years since we first met Jeremiah, a medically fragile child who was born a healthy baby boy.

When Jeremiah was four-months-old, he suffered a traumatic brain injury, and was placed in foster care. The goal was to find him a forever home, but when that didn't happen, Jeremiah's foster parents agreed to become his legal guardians, having fallen head over heels in love with him.

Recently, however, serious medical challenges faced by that couple, meant Jeremiah had to placed in a new foster home.

George and his wife Anna received the emergency call to foster Jeremiah a few months ago.

Jeremiah is now four-years-old. And physical therapists are working with him to build strength in his legs with the hope he may someday be able to walk.

George says Jeremiah is truly a joy:

“He's a very, very, very happy child. He's got this million dollar smile that you can actually just probably fall in love with.”

George and Anna have taken Jeremiah on a number of adventures from meeting firefighters to football players and meeting former Charger Quentin Jammer.

They're hoping there's a family out there willing to open their hearts and home to Jeremiah - a special little boy who brightens the day and would be a blessing to the special family who gives him the forever home he deserves.

If you are interested in adopting or becoming a foster family, please call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U.

CBS News 8 would like to thank Cynthia with Schiavetto Photography for taking the heart Gallery Photos featured in this story.