Recycled water fill station opens in 4S Ranch

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Residents in the Olivenhain Municipal Water District now have a way to get free water to use on their lawns and trees.

The water district has opened a recycled water fill station at Campania Avenue and Camino San Thomas in 4S Ranch. Water district officials say they've been looking for ways to thank customers for cutting back during the drought.

Recycled water comes from a waste water treatment plant. It is treated, but not to the point of being potable. It is not subject to water use restrictions.