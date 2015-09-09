Marking 5th anniversary of Chelsea's Law

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Wednesday marks five years since the approval of Chelsea's Law, names in honor of Poway High School student Chelsea King.

King was sexually assaulted and murdered by convicted sex offender John Gardner in February of 2010.

Chelsea's Law increases penalties and oversight for sexual predators who attack children.

Former Assemblyman Nathan Fletcher, who authored the law, said there is no doubt it is keeping kids safer.

"Every single year we do an annual report where we track the effectiveness. We track the number of people who have been charged. We make sure all of the funding has been done properly and every single year after then we've done this report and we know it's working," he said.

There will be an event at the Golden Door Spa in Escondido on Thursday to commemorate the signing of the law.

The proceeds will benefit the Chelsea's Light Foundation and Palomar Health Foundation's North County Child Abuse Center.