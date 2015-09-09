Surprising news about how much water SD really has - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Surprising news about how much water SD really has

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Most San Diegans have done a great job of conserving water in the face of the ongoing drought. 

In fact, they've saved so much water, the county's reservoirs are filling up. 

CBS News 8's Meteorologist Shawn Styles have the details in this video report. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.