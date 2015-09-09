Mysteries of the deep found off Del Mar

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Researchers at Scripps Institution of Oceanography have released video of some unique deep sea creatures living off the coast of Del Mar.

The marine life is thriving in a recently discovered Methane Seep.

Methane Seeps are not rare, but are habitats hard to find, according to Scripps Institution of Oceanography, which discovered the first deep sea Methane Seep off the Southern California Coast.

The Methane Seep was discovered 30-miles West of Del Mar.

"To find one here in San Diego, it gives us an example of an exciting deep sea ecosystem that we can study from Scripps," said Ben Grupe, Ph.D, with the Scripps Institute of Oceanography.

The Del Mar Seep was first discovered in 2012, but it was not until a remotely operated vehicle was deployed 3,500 feet deep that fascinating images of the Methane Seep were collected.

Methane Seeps are often called a cold vent, which bubble off the sea floor.

"We have evidence that there is interaction between the Methane Seep and some of the animals that live on the continental margin. Things that we care about," said Dr. Grupe.

Dr. Grupe is the lead researcher for the study.

"This methane seeps are preventing a greenhouse gas from getting into the ocean from potentially contributing to our greenhouse gas problem with climate change," he said.

Since the discovery of the Del Mar Seep in 2012, others have been discovered off the Southern California coast.