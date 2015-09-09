SUV crashes into hydrant in Scripps Ranch

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - On Wednesday, a man was injured after crashing his SUV into a fire hydrant in Scripps Ranch, creating a geyser.

The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon right in front of Jerabek Elementary School on Avenida Magnifica.

A witness said he heard a loud noise and came outside to find water shooting into the air.

He said the driver was bleeding and did not remember what happened.

Fire officials said the accident was a tragic example of the importance of wearing a seat belt.

"The man injured in the vehicle accident, his injuries and the damage inside the vehicle do not support the claim that he was wearing a seat belt," said a fire official.

There is no word on what caused the accident.

Crews were able to shut off the water in about 15-minutes.