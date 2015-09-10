SDG&E says conserve power during heat wave

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – A series of power outages across San Diego County left 10,000 SDG&E customers without power Wednesday night. As of Thursday morning, power has been restored to all but a couple hundred customers.

The outages extended from the South Bay up to the North County. In Chula Vista and the surrounding communities of east Chula Vista and Bonita, the outages were up to just under 5,000 customers Wednesday. Witnesses in the area told CBS News 8 there were downed power lines near 1st Avenue.



[For the latest outage updates, click here to view the SDG&E outage map.]



In North County, more than 5,000 customers were in the dark at roughly the same time. The areas impacted were: Encinitas, Cardiff by the Sea, Olivenhain and the Carlsbad-La Costa area. As of this report, there were 200 customers still without power in that area and 285 outages in Coronado.



The cause of the outages is unknown.

