OC school bus with 36 aboard catches fire, all off safely

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) - A school bus carrying three dozen high school water polo players burst into flames on a Southern California freeway, but no one was injured.

Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Stephen Horner tells the Los Angeles Times (http://lat.ms/1UCM2D0 ) that one of the students on the bus smelled smoke as the driver noticed the bus was starting to lose power on Interstate 5 in Irvine.

The driver pulled to the shoulder and had the students evacuate.

Horner says by the time they all got out, the back end of the bus was heavily covered in smoke and fire.

It was not yet clear what caused the fire.

The students from the Tustin Unified School District were coming from a match at Capistrano Valley High School in Mission Viejo.