Gunman shoots several parked cars in La Mesa

LA MESA (CNS) - Police were on the lookout Thursday for whoever shot at vehicles parked on a residential street in La Mesa.

Several people called 911 after hearing gunshots along the 4400 block of Parks Avenue near Sturgess Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to La Mesa police Sgt. Jim Huggins. Officers arrived to find three vehicles damaged by gunfire.

Huggins said no one was able to provide a description of the gunman, and the motive for the shooting had yet to be determined. No arrests had been made as of Thursday morning.

Authorities closed Parks Avenue in the area as they searched for evidence, but it has since been reopened, police said.

Anyone with additional information on the shooting was asked to call police at (619) 667-1400 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.